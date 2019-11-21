Could Be Just Right Time To Play Everton – Norwich City Legend Hopeful

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwich City legend Iwan Roberts feels that the Canaries could be making the trip to Goodison Park to play Everton at just the right time.



Marco Silva''s side have struggled for consistency this season and have lost 50 per cent of their Premier League matches so far.













Daniel Farke's newly promoted side have had problems of their own and will head to Merseyside sitting rock bottom of the league standings with just seven points.



Victory for Norwich would mean moving into double figures in terms of points and Canaries legend Roberts thinks they could well be travelling to Goodison Park at just the right time.





"Everton have been very indifferent this season and after spending quite a bit on money the pressure is on their Portuguese manager Marco Silva", Roberts wrote in his column for the Eastern Daily Press.







"Everton's home form hasn't been great and they've only won one of their last four games at Goodison, losing two of those four.



"So it could be just the right time for Norwich to make the trip up to Merseyside for the second time this season after visiting Anfield on the very first weekend of the season."





The Canaries last played at Goodison Park in the Premier League in 2016 and went down 3-0, with goals from James McCarthy, Leighton Baines and Kevin Mirallas doing the job for Everton.



Norwich's last trip to Everton though, in the EFL Cup, resulted in a 2-0 win, also in 2016, and Farke would take a repeat this weekend.

