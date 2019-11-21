Didn’t See Celtic Move As Step Down Insists Loan Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic attacker Mohamed Elyounoussi insists that he did not see moving from Southampton to the Hoops in the Scottish Premiership on loan as a step down.



Having failed to nail a first-team spot at Southampton, the 25-year-old signed for Scottish champions Celtic on a season-long loan in the summer.













Three months into his stint at Celtic Park, the Norwegian has found his form and was named as the Scottish Premiership Player of the Month for October this week.



Elyounoussi has now expressed his delight at how things have gone for him since joining the Bhoys, hailing Neil Lennon and the other coaches for bringing the best out of him.





The winger, who is happy to be involved in goals for Celtic, revealed that he did not see the Scottish Premiership as a step down and feels the club have helped him find his confidence.







“I didn’t look at it as a step down, going from the English Premier League to the Scottish Premiership", Elyounoussi was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“I needed to get game time. I feel Celtic have brought my confidence back.





"I’m scoring goals and I’m really happy. I expected to do well.



"I came up here to help the team to create chances and score goals to help them win games.



“So, I’m not surprised. I know the quality I have and I think the manager knows that as well.



"So, with his belief and trust in me and the help of the coaches too I feel I am bringing what I can to the team.



“I’ve scored seven goals so far and I’m happy with that but I feel I could have scored even more.”



Elyounoussi has scored seven goals and provided six assists across all competitions for Celtic so far this season.

