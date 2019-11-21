XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



21/11/2019 - 10:43 GMT

Everton Have Option To Recall Youngster From Loan, Could Take It Up

 




Everton have a small window to recall goalkeeper Joao Virginia from his loan stint at Reading during the January transfer window.

The former Arsenal academy goalkeeper joined Everton in 2018 and was loaned out to Reading last summer as part of his development plan.  


 



Everton had high hopes for Virginia’s loan stint at Reading, but things have not turned out the way they planned when they decided to send him to the Madejski Stadium.

The young goalkeeper has not played a Championship game since starting the first two league fixtures of the season and his only other appearance came in the EFL Cup.
 


Everton are not pleased with the way things have gone for Virginia at Reading and according to The Athletic, the club have a small window to recall him in January.



The 20-year-old is likely to have been left frustrated by his experience at the Royals.

Reading are prepared for Everton to contact them and recall the goalkeeper during the winter window.
 


Virginia is expected to return to Merseyside in January and look to rebuild his confidence with Everton Under-23s for the rest of the season.   
 