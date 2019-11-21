Everton Have Option To Recall Youngster From Loan, Could Take It Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have a small window to recall goalkeeper Joao Virginia from his loan stint at Reading during the January transfer window.



The former Arsenal academy goalkeeper joined Everton in 2018 and was loaned out to Reading last summer as part of his development plan.













Everton had high hopes for Virginia’s loan stint at Reading, but things have not turned out the way they planned when they decided to send him to the Madejski Stadium.



The young goalkeeper has not played a Championship game since starting the first two league fixtures of the season and his only other appearance came in the EFL Cup.





Everton are not pleased with the way things have gone for Virginia at Reading and according to The Athletic, the club have a small window to recall him in January.







The 20-year-old is likely to have been left frustrated by his experience at the Royals.



Reading are prepared for Everton to contact them and recall the goalkeeper during the winter window.





Virginia is expected to return to Merseyside in January and look to rebuild his confidence with Everton Under-23s for the rest of the season.

