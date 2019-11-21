Feels Good To Play With Him – Besiktas Star Hails Mohamed Elneny’s Quality

Follow @insidefutbol





Besiktas midfielder Atiba Hutchinson has revealed that he has good chemistry with Arsenal loanee Mohamed Elneny and has hailed the Egyptian's experience.



The Canadian has struck up a partnership with Elneny in the middle of the park for Super Lig club Besiktas, with the side not losing in the four games in which the duo have started.













Having led the Black Eagles to consecutive wins in their last three league games, Hutchinson is hopeful of building on the winning streak, as well as his relationship with his midfield partner.



The 36-year-old expressed his delight at partnering with the Gunners loanee and feels there is a good understanding between them both.





Hutchinson went on to point out that the duo's chemistry is important for Besiktas as he believes it makes the job easier for their team-mates.







"Of course I feel good when I play with him [Elneny]", Hutchinson told Turkish daily Sabah.



"He is a very experienced player who has played football at a very high level.





"We understand each other well on the field and that makes a positive contribution to the team.



"This is not only for us [both], we have started to play well as a team. When we play well, everyone's job gets easier.



"We are a good fit.



"We want to continue this winning streak.



"We will do our best on the field and we will continue this relationship."



Elneny has made nine appearances across all competitions for Besiktas, who sit eighth in the table, so far this season.

