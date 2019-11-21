Former Real Madrid President Floats Tottenham Return For Gareth Bale

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon believes Gareth Bale should consider a return to Tottenham Hotspur, instead of a big money move to China.



Bale has had an uneasy relationship with Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and came close to moving to the Chinese Super League in the summer.













Real Madrid put a stop to the move, but speculation over when Bale will leave the Bernabeu has continued to rage.



He did not help his cause with the fans and the club this week when he posed with a disrespectful banner towards Real Madrid with his Wales team-mates.





Ahead of January, there is fresh speculation about Bale leaving the club, with a potential move to China again on the horizon.







But Calderon believes the Welshman should return to Tottenham where he is still adored by the fans.



The former Real Madrid president feels Bale is still not at a point in his career where he needs to move to China and has insisted that he still has a few years left at the top level.





“He was linked with going to China but that is only for players who are at the end of their careers or who go for money”, Calderon told The Athletic.



“Bale has at least three or four more years at the top level. Could he join Jose Mourinho at Tottenham? Why not?



“It depends on what Mourinho thinks of him but I’m sure the fans at Tottenham have very good memories of him there.



“For Bale to go back to where he really belongs would be ideal for everyone because going to China would be a pity.”



Bale produced a solid performance in Wales’ 2-0 win over Hungary that booked their ticket for next summer’s European Championship.

