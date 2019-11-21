XRegister
X
21/11/2019 - 12:56 GMT

He Could Play In Premier League, No Problem – Marcelo Bielsa On Leeds United Star

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that Pablo Hernandez can still cut it in the Premier League if the Whites achieve promotion.

The 34-year-old attacking midfielder had penned a new contract until 2022 with the Yorkshire giants and pledged his future to the club.  


 



The Spaniard has been an influential figure at Leeds since he joined the club from Al Arabi in 2016 and is a key senior player in Bielsa’s energetic side.

The Leeds boss believes Hernandez deserved the new contract and highlighted the respect he commands among the fans and his team-mates at Elland Road.
 


The Argentine said in a press conference: “I think the extension is deserved.



“He has a lot of impact on the team, every supporter recognises him. Everybody values him. He is respected by his team-mates. I think the same.”

Leeds are currently third in the Championship and are one of the major contenders to earn promotion to the Premier League.
 


Hernandez is likely to be part of the Leeds squad next season even if they achieve promotion to the Premier League, but he is set to turn 35 in April.

However, Bielsa does not see it as a problem and insisted that the Spaniard still has the ability to perform in the top tier of English football.

“I don’t like to imagine something which hasn’t happened yet”, the Whites boss said when asked whether Hernandez can perform in the Premier League should Leeds achieve promotion.

“But I can tell you if Pablo had to play in the Premier League, I think he can do it without problems.”   
 