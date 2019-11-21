XRegister
26 October 2019

21/11/2019 - 16:05 GMT

He Gave Out This Aura – Former Celtic Star Picks Two Bhoys Players He Loved Turning Out With

 




Mikael Lustig has heaped praise on his two of former defensive partners at Scottish giants Celtic, in the shape of Virgil van Dijk and Dedryck Boyata.

The 32-year-old Sweden international put an end to his seven-and-a-half-year spell at Celtic Park by joining Belgian Pro League club Gent on a free transfer this summer.  


 



Looking back at his time with the Scottish champions, Lustig has named centre-backs Van Dijk and Boyata as two players he enjoyed playing with.

The right-back believes now Liverpool star Van Dijk has everything needed in a defender and lauded the Dutchman for not letting anyone dribble past him last season, while also hailing the Reds centre-back's ability on the ball.
 


Lustig then explained how much he enjoyed playing with Boyata, who left Celtic and joined Hertha Berlin on a free transfer this summer.



"He [Van Dijk] has everything as a defender: big, strong in the air and also very fast", Lustig told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

"He gives out this aura: "No attacker gets past me." In the last year at Liverpool, no one succeeded at doing that either. And he is also very good on the ball.
 


"But you know, I also enjoyed playing with Dedryck Boyata, you always know where you are with him. I felt comfortable beside him."

Lustig helped the Hoops win the league title in each of his seasons at the club.   
 