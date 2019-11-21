I Try To Do Best – Marcelo Bielsa Comments On Recall Talk For Loan Star At Leeds

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has pushed the ball into Tottenham Hotspur’s court with regards to Jack Clarke’s future at Elland Road.



The Whites sold the winger to Tottenham last summer after an impressive first season in senior football and immediately signed him back on a loan deal.













But the teenage winger has only made two appearances, in the EFL Cup, and is yet to set foot on the pitch in a Championship game this season for Leeds.



It has been all but taken for granted that Tottenham would recall Clarke in January due to a lack of game time, but the jury is out on whether the situation may change now Jose Mourinho is at the helm.





Bielsa insisted that he is yet to speak with anyone at Tottenham with regards to Clarke and his situation at Leeds this season.







He stressed that it is up to Tottenham and the player to decide whether Leeds are doing enough for his development.



Bielsa said in a press conference: “I never spoke with Pochettino about Jack Clarke. I didn’t talk with anyone at Tottenham about him.





“About his job, it’s the same situation.



“Every day I try to do the best for Clarke.



“After, Tottenham and Clarke will value if we are doing enough with him.”



Clarke made 22 appearances in the Championship for Leeds last season, as he broke through and caught the eye.

