26 October 2019

06 August 2019

21/11/2019 - 21:35 GMT

I’m Relaxed, Motivated And Ready – Jose Mourinho

 




New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he is feeling relaxed and ready for a fresh challenge at the north London club.

Tottenham sacked Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday evening and the next morning they confirmed the shock appointment of Mourinho as their new manager.  


 



The new Spurs boss has already had a training session with his fresh set of players and will be in the dugout when Tottenham take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday.

There are concerns about the way things ended for Mourinho at Chelsea and Manchester United, but the Portuguese insisted that he is going to be stronger for those experiences.
 


He stressed that his Tottenham players have already felt that he is relaxed and ready for a new challenge at a new club.



Mourinho said in a press conference: “I’m not going to make the same mistakes.

“I’m going to make new mistakes. I’m going to be stronger.
 


“From an emotional point of view I’m relaxed, motivated and ready and I think the players felt that these two days.

2I’m ready and I’m here to support them.

“In life, you go through periods like this, where it’s not about myself, it’s about my players and my club.”

Mourinho has a job on his hands turning Tottenham’s season around as they have won just three times in their first 12 league games and are 14th in the Premier League standings.   
 