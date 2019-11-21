Last Season’s Experience Will Be Key – Jurgen Klopp On Title Race

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp has stressed the importance of last season’s experience in Liverpool’s pursuit of the Premier League title this term.



Liverpool fell a point short of eventual champions Manchester City in the title race last season, but went on to win the Champions League.













The Reds opened up a nine-point gap on Manchester City when they beat Pep Guardiola’s side at Anfield just ahead of the international break and are firm favourites to end their three-decade wait for a top flight title.



However, Klopp insisted that the title race is not too different from last season when they were chasing Manchester City.





He does not believe that the same pattern of results will follow and believes any team can drop points from now until the end of the campaign, but admits last season’s experience has helped the players to focus more on individual games.







“The difference is not too big to last season”, the Liverpool manager told The Athletic.



“I know people will get nervous. Everybody thinks we need to win all the games otherwise they will catch us. But in those moments when people imagine that, they think the other teams won’t drop any more points themselves.





“Last season City didn’t lose any games anymore when we were both fighting for the title. But that doesn’t mean it will be like this again.



“Last season was very helpful for the future of all of us. We were completely concentrated on a specific game. We knew we had to win it."



The German indicated that he is expecting the title race to go down to the final week of the season despite the nine-point gap between themselves and Manchester City.



“The experiences we’ve had certainly help”, Klopp added.



“Last season showed us again that we have to keep going until the last matchday. If you look throughout my career, you will see that I’ve pretty much always gone until the last matchday.



"It’s unbelievable."

