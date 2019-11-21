XRegister
26 October 2019

21/11/2019 - 21:31 GMT

Lille Boss Unhappy With Jose Mourinho’s Approach To Snaring Coaching Pair

 




Lille coach Christophe Galtier has not reacted well to Jose Mourinho poaching coaches Joao Sacramento and Nuno Santos for Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham confirmed the appointment of Mourinho as their new manager on Wednesday morning, within 12 hours of Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking.  


 



The Portuguese’s long term assistant Rui Faria left his side last season to pursue his interest in becoming a head coach and Mourinho had Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna as his assistants during his final few months as Manchester United boss.

Mourinho convinced Sacramento to leave Lille and join his backroom staff, along with another coach from Galtier’s behind-the-scenes team at the Stade Pierre Mauro, in the shape of Santos.
 


The Lille coach is not pleased with the way Mourinho acted to snare his coahces away and indicated that it was done in a not-so professional way.



Galtier said in a press conference: "Everyone has their own way of doing things."

He added, adopting an ironic tone: “But it's really classy. Really classy to act like that."
 


Sacramento was a technical assistant to Leonardo Jardim at Monaco previously before moving to Lille in January 2017.

The coaches leave a Lille side sitting in fifth in the Ligue 1 standings.   
 