Mauricio Pochettino Showered With Praise By Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has heaped praise on former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino and hailed the 47-year-old's work at Spurs as brilliant.



Tottenham sacked their Argentine manager Pochettino and replaced him with ex-Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho this week.













Spurs' decision put an end to Pochettino's five-and-a-half-year tenure at the London-based club, which saw him lead the side to top four finishes for four consecutive seasons, as well as the Champions League final last term.



With the Argentine now without a club, Leeds boss Bielsa has heaped praise on his countryman for the job he did at Tottenham over the last five years.





The 64-year-old pointed out that Pochettino made Spurs a top side and is confident that big clubs will now come calling for the former Southampton manager.







"I will talk of the relationship I have with Pochettino with what I have seen in English football", Bielsa told a press conference.



"The work Pochettino has done is brilliant. In the last year he put Tottenham at a high level in the world. This for any manager is a big achievement.





"For me, it’s more important yet because the team that played the final of the Champions League was a team he built very carefully.



"The performance of this team was linked to the collective play built between him and his players. Rather than top players bought for them. They didn’t buy top players.



"This reality makes the work of Pochettino even more important. Something professional like that acquires one credit absolutely deserved.



"Maybe he could not enjoy this achievement at Tottenham. Maybe because I do not know the real situation, but he will take this credit because big clubs in the world will try to take him.



"This manager will lead one of the best teams in the world. The background is he makes Tottenham one of the best teams in the world."



Pochettino's sacking means that Bielsa will not have the chance to lock horns with his countryman in the Premier League if Leeds win promotion this season, unless the former Tottenham boss takes another job in the top flight.

