Rangers Legend Sure Gers Will Have Told Alfredo Morelos This

Former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson is sure the Gers will have told striker Alfredo Morelos that they are ready to let him leave to play at a higher level, but only in the summer.



With the January transfer window fast approaching, the Colombian international's top form has seen him attract interest from multiple clubs, including Aston Villa and Saint-Etienne.













However, Ibrox great Ferguson feels Morelos is too big of a player for the Light Blues to lose midway through the season and, while he understands the striker's desire to play at a higher level, wants the club to keep hold of him beyond January.



The 41-year-old insists the former HJK Helsinki man has improved his discipline record this season and has been consistently scoring goals, admitting that Rangers are stronger with him in the side than Jermain Defoe.





Expressing his desire to see Morelos stay until the end of the season, Ferguson is sure Rangers will have told him that they are ready to let him leave in the summer.







"Listen, this season he has impressed me even more", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"Discipline side – that was a major problem for me. He clearly sorted that out.





"The manager has obviously sat down and explained to him. He took it on board.



"And he's scoring in big games against good teams now and he has carried that on with Colombia. Last week, he scored a goal [against Peru].



"So for me, I think bids will come in but I think they will have sat down with him and explained 'look, we'll let you go but over the summer'.



"If you want to go and play at the highest level I totally get that, but we need to keed him because, for me, he's too big a player for Rangers.



"I know they've got Jermain Defoe but, for me, when Morelos is in the Rangers team, Rangers are a stronger team."



Morelos has scored 22 goals and provided seven assists from his 26 appearances across all competitions for Rangers this season.

