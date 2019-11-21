Roma Showing Interest In Arsenal Target Dejan Kulusevski

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are interested in signing Arsenal and Manchester United linked teenage midfielder Dejan Kulusevski during the January transfer window.



The 19-year-old midfielder is on loan at Parma from Atalanta this season and has been attracting attention with his performances in Serie A.













Atalanta would ideally like to have him back in their squad next season, but ahead of the winter window some of the biggest clubs in Italy and Europe are considering snapping up the teenager.



Inter and Juventus have been keeping tabs on him and he has even been linked with a move to England, with Arsenal and Manchester United interested in the player.





It has been claimed that there is more interest in Kulusevski in Italy, as according to Italian daily Il Giorno, Roma are considering signing him during the winter transfer window.







Roma are formulating their plans for the mid-season transfer window and have been identifying potential new signings.



And the Swede’s name has entered their transfer discussions, with the club considering signing him.





It remains to be seen whether Atalanta agree to let go of the midfielder in January or wait until the summer to assess their options.

