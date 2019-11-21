Sunderland Spell Should Set Jack Ross Up For Hibernian – Former Black Cat

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Sunderland star Alex Rae believes Jack Ross is better placed to manage Hibernian following his spell at the Stadium of Light.



Ross was sacked by Sunderland last month after a slow start to the season in League One that saw worries the Wearside giants were not showing promotion form.













The 43-year-old bounced back by bagging a job in Scotland when Hibernian appointed him as their manager last week, to succeed Paul Heckingbottom.



Rae is aware of Ross' struggles at Sunderland, despite spending big money for a club in the third tier of English football, and admits that the Black Cats fans were not impressed with what he did at the Stadium of Light.





However, he feels Ross' time at Sunderland has prepared him well for the job at Hibernian and is confident that the new Hibs boss can turn their fortunes around in the near future.







The former Black Cat said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “The money that Sunderland spent last year was remarkable for that level.



“I was there Friday night, talking to some Sunderland fans and they weren’t really particularly overwhelming about him.





“He will be better placed after 18 months at Sunderland, a big club, to come up and turn it around [at Hibernian].”



Ross will oversee his first game in charge of Hibernian when his side welcome Motherwell to Easter Road on Saturday afternoon.

