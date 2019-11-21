They Are Still Manchester United – Chris Wilder Relishing Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has insisted that the Blades locking horns with Manchester United this weekend will be a big occasion regardless of the Red Devils' struggles.



Top flight action will resume this weekend in the Premier League and Wilder's side play host to Manchester United on Sunday, going into the game ahead of the Red Devils in the standings.













Wilder insists that it will be exciting for the club and the players to go up against the likes of Harry Maguire and the other stars of Manchester United, in spite of the poor form of Sunday's visitors.



The Sheffield United manager cited his team's performance against Tottenham, when they drew 1-1, to insist that there is no reason why his team can manage the same or even better against the Red Devils.





"Just from the club’s point of view, not from an individual point of view from the player’s point of view, going up against the likes of Harry and all the players, no matter what is happening at Manchester United at the moment, they are still Manchester United, as it was two weeks ago when it was still Tottenham", Wilder told BBC Sheffield.







Wilder believes that his team took confidence from their performance against league leaders Liverpool, despite losing, as Jurgen Klopp went with a full strength side.



"We played Liverpool at home and got the team-sheet through and [saw that] they have not rested anybody.





"You think, come on, you are only playing the team that has been promoted; you might rest a few and leave a few out. They played with the full team and we pushed them back.



"So confidence in defeat as well sometimes helps, not just winning games of football. The players have done great."



Sheffield United have won three and lost three of their six league games at Bramall Lane so far this season.

