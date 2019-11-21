Tottenham Hotspur Sounded Out Massimiliano Allegri

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur sounded out former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri before appointing Jose Mourinho as their new manager, according to The Athletic.



The north London club shocked many earlier this week when they sacked Mauricio Pochettino and appointed Mourinho as his successor within a span of just 12 hours.













Pochettino left the club following a five-and-a-half-year spell where he established Tottenham as a regular Champions League club and welcomed in a new era after moving to their swanky new stadium.



Mourinho’s appointment as manager at Tottenham has shocked many, but the club also considered other candidates.





The north London club got in touch with former Juventus boss Allegri, who is on a sabbatical after leaving Juventus at the end of last season.







Tottenham also considered the possibility of bringing in Carlo Ancelotti, but ultimately opted for the Premier League experience of Mourinho.



The Portuguese had been out of work since leaving Manchester United last year and was itching to get back to top-level management.





He will take charge of his first game as Tottenham manager when he takes his new side to the London Stadium to take on West Ham this weekend.

