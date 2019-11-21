Trabzonspor Looking Towards Permanent Capture of Crystal Palace Star, Have Fee In Mind

Follow @insidefutbol





Trabzonspor do not want to let their loan for Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth run for its scheduled two years and are keen to reach an agreement with the Eagles to buy him next year.



Crystal Palace loaned out the Norwegian for two seasons last summer to Trabzonspor after he failed to make his mark at Selhurst Park.













Sorloth has caught the eye in Turkey, getting amongst the goals and winning over Trabzonspor supporters.



The Turkish outfit are pleased with his performances and, according to Turkish daily Hurriyet, they want to sign him early and have a fee in mind.





They do not want to wait until next season to get the deal over the line and want to hold talks with the Premier League outfit soon to sign him on a permanent deal.







Trabzonspor want to pay no more than €4m to sign Sorlorth on a permanent basis from Crystal Palace.



Sorloth has been in terrific form this season and has scored eight goals in 19 appearances for the Black Sea Storm.





Selling Sorloth next year would be an early financial boost for Crystal Palace, though it remains to be seen if they want to earn a higher fee.

