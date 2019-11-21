We’ve Shown We Can Do It – West Ham Star Optimistic Ahead of Tottenham Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is taking encouragement from past results as the Hammers shape up to host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.



Tottenham, under their new manager Jose Mourinho, will be visiting the London Stadium on Saturday as they look to get back to winning ways after five league matches without a victory.













The Hammers will have their own issues to address as well, losing four of their last five matches in the Premier League.



However, according to the injured 34-year-old, there is no reason why West Ham cannot manage all three points against Tottenham, having done that last season, winning 1-0 away from home in April and also performing well against Chelsea and Arsenal.





“Looking at last season, we were always able to get the results against those teams – Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham", Fabianski told his club's official site.







"So I think we have shown already in our recent history that we can do it.



“Hopefully that will be the turning point for us and we’re going to pick up some more points, hopefully a few more wins, and that will put us back in a good place in the Premier League.”





The former Arsenal goalkeeper remains sidelined with a hip injury, meaning understudy Roberto, who has been criticised for his form, is expected to be between the sticks for the Hammers.

