Absolute Top Boss – David Wagner Sure Former Spurs Manager Mauricio Pochettino Would Suit Bundesliga

David Wagner has welcomed the possibility of former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino heading to the Bundesliga for his next coaching assignment.



Tottenham sprung a surprise by sacking Pochettino on Tuesday night and then having Jose Mourinho in place as his successor on Wednesday morning.













Pochettino is hugely admired by many for the work he did at Tottenham, turning the north London club into Champions League regulars.



He may not be out of work for long and has already been linked with being a contender for the vacant Bayern Munich job.





And former Huddersfield Town manager Wagner, who is now in charge at Schalke, admits it would be a huge positive for the Bundesliga if Pochettino does head to Germany.







Asked at a press conference whether Pochettino would fit into the Bundesliga, Wagner replied: "100%. I got to know him as a very pleasant colleague.



"In England it is custom to invite each other for 10, 15 minutes after the game to one's office in the stadium and to have a quick chat about the match, or about many other things.





"A very pleasant person, who has excelled at Tottenham, and for me he belongs to the absolute top managers in the Premier League and, as a result, in the world.



"And if it were to happen that a manager like him joins the Bundesliga, then we will have another absolute top manager after [Pep] Guardiola and [Jurgen] Klopp. Or would have."



Wagner currently has Schalke sitting in seventh place in the Bundesliga standings after picking up 19 points from their opening eleven league games.



Schalke are in action at Werder Bremen this weekend.

