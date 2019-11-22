Arsenal Legend Stresses Need For Experienced English Stars In Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Robert Pires has talked up the importance of having seasoned English performers in a Premier League team and feels the Gunners should have more of them in their ranks.



Unai Emery's current Arsenal squad boasts seven Englishmen, but Calum Chambers is the only one to have made an appearance for the Three Lions' national side.













While the liked of Reiss Nelson, Bukayo Saka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Rob Holding have plied their trade for England's youth sides, Arsenal legend Pires has stressed the importance of having more Englishmen in the squad.



The Frenchman pointed out that it was nice to come to England and explore the country as a player, but feels the need for Premier League clubs to have homegrown players as he believes they are more familiar with the mentality and culture needed.





Pires recalled how the Gunners had six main Englishmen in the side during his time at the club and wants Emery's current squad to add similar players as well.







“We need English players because we are in England and nobody else has grown up with this mentality”, Pires told The Athletic.



“You need to be born here. It’s very nice when you get to discover new countries but for me when you play in England you need English players.





“It’s a different time. But I used to play with David Seaman, Lee Dixon, Tony Adams, Martin Keown, Ashley Cole, Ray Parlour… We’re talking about six English players in the team.



"We need similar players. Of course I respect the Arsenal philosophy but we are in the Premier League and it’s so tough every weekend.”



Arsenal currently sit sixth in the Premier League table with 17 points, having won four and drawn five of their 12 games so far.

