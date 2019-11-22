Can You Imagine – Ex-Scotland Star Convinced He Knows Reason For Rangers Man’s Improvement

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland striker Frank McAvennie believes training with Steven Gerrard, Gary McAllister and Steven Davis is helping Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack improve constantly.



The Gers have had a solid start to their 2019/20 campaign, equalling Celtic's points tally in the league and sitting second in their Europa League group, and Jack has played a key role in it.













The 27-year-old has been in top form for the Light Blues and recently penned a new contract with the club that will now keep him at Ibrox until the summer of 2023.



Impressed with Jack, ex-Scotland and Celtic striker McAvennie hailed him as the most improved player in the Scottish Premiership this season.





The 60-year-old also believes training with Rangers boss Gerrard, assistant manager McAllister and team-mate Davis is what is helping the midfielder get better constantly.







"Can you imagine Jack at training every day, because there's no way Steven Gerrard's not going to play football, Gary McAllister, [Steven] Davis. Three top [midfielders]", McAvennie told Open Goal.



"He's learning off the three of them and that's why he's becoming the good player he is.





"I think he is the most improved player this year and it is no coincidence that he is training with Gerrard, McAllister and Davis."



Jack has scored three goals and provided three assists across all competitions for Rangers this season.

