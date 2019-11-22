Can’t Stop Teams From Making Bids – Neil Lennon Comments On Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon has admitted he cannot stop clubs slapping in bids for star striker Odsonne Edouard, but has stressed the Frenchman is not for sale.



Edouard has been in impressive form for Celtic this season and is increasingly catching the eye with his exploits in Scotland and in the Europa League.













The former Paris Saint-Germain hitman could well attract offers when the January transfer window swings open, and Lennon admits he cannot stop clubs trying their luck by lodging bids.



However, the Celtic manager insists that from his point of view, Edouard is not for sale.





"I can't stop teams coming in and making bids, but as far as I’m concerned Edouard is not for sale", Lennon said at a press conference.







Lennon has another striking option to throw into the mix for this weekend's Scottish Premiership meeting against Livingston at Celtic Park.



The Celtic boss admits that Leigh Griffiths is available for selection and will be in the squad.





"Leigh Griffiths will be involved in the squad this weekend.



"He’s happy and I’ve seen enough to think he can make a contribution."



Celtic will want to take full advantage of playing a day before Rangers by making no mistake against Livingston to go three points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings.

