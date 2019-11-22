Former Rangers Star Comments On Son Being Linked With Gers

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson has insisted that son Lewis Ferguson is happy at Aberdeen, after being asked about the Gers being linked with the 20-year-old.



Lewis, son of Rangers legend Derek, has been in fine form since signing for Aberdeen from Hamilton in the summer of 2018 and has been involved in seven goals for the Dons this season.













The 20-year-old's performances have seen him attract interest from Rangers, who both his father Derek and uncle Barry Ferguson played for.



However, Derek has revealed that Lewis is happy at Aberdeen and is delighted with how the young midfielder has been developing at the club.





The 52-year-old, who feels his son is building on his momentum from last season, believes Lewis has settled in well at Aberdeen, while also being glad about how things have turned out so far.







"He's a happy chappy where he is. He's developing well", Ferguson, asked about the Rangers link, said on Open Goal.



"He had a good season obviously last season, getting nominated for Young Player of the Year – and he's just carried it on.





"There's a lot to be said about being at a club where you're happy. He's settled up in Aberdeen, has just got his first house.



"He's played roughly 70 first team games and at his age that is like gold dust."



Lewis has scored two goals and provided five assists from his 18 games across all competitions for Aberdeen this season.

