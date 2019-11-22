Hamilton Are Funny Side – Former Rangers Star Warns Gers

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson believes Hamilton Academical are a tricky side to face and has urged the Gers to be on their toes when they face them on Sunday.



The Light Blues will visit Hamilton in what will be their 13th Scottish Premiership match of the season when top flight club football returns to action this weekend.













Having thumped the Accies 5-0 at Ibrox last month, Steven Gerrard's Rangers go into Sunday's game at the SuperSeal Stadium as the favourites.



However, Ferguson has warned the Gers to be wary of their opponents' threats, explaining how they can often change in the course of a game.





The 41-year-old has urged Rangers to be on their toes on Sunday, but is positive that Gerrard and his players will be aware of the threats posed by Accies and expects the side to earn their 11th win of the season.







"Hamilton are a funny side. They can be not in the game for 90 per cent of it and then they just come up with something", Ferguson said on Open Goal.



"So it's always one you've got to be on your toes, but the [Rangers] players know that and Gerrard will have them well-versed to go about their business.





"Tough one, but they've [Rangers] got far too much."



While Rangers are set for a trip to Hamilton, arch-rivals Celtic will host Livingston at home on Saturday.

