Hard To Say – Liverpool Loan Star Unsure Why Performances Not Hitting Last Season’s Heights

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic has admitted that he needs to up his game for Hertha Berlin, but stresses he and the Bundesliga club are doing their best to earn positive results.



Hertha Berlin have only picked up eleven points from their eleven Bundesliga games so far this season, disappointing the club's fans; the Berlin side have lost their last three league games on the bounce.













Grujic, who arrived at the club on loan last season before extending the deal this summer, admitted that Hertha Berlin are going through a rough patch and are short on confidence.



The 23-year-old has been criticised by some fans for not producing the dominant performances in midfield that he did last term.





Grujic insists he is giving his all and insists that the entire team are not hitting the heights expected.







"That is hard to say. The whole team are going through a bad phase at the moment", he told the Berliner Morgenpost when asked why his performances have not been as strong as last term.



"I do not know which player is currently performing well.





"The self-confidence is not there, we are not playing well and in such a situation it is difficult. But winners come back even stronger.



"I certainly have to perform better as well, but I do everything and work hard in training, like the whole team, to find the form which the fans want to see."



Grujic, who remained as an unused substitute in Hertha Berlin's last game against RB Leipzig for the first time this season, will be hopeful of getting back into the starting eleven when they visit Augsburg on Sunday.

