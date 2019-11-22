It Helps But They’ve Got Other Players – Coventry Boss On Reunion With Sunderland Trio

Follow @insidefutbol





Coventry City boss Mark Robins has conceded that knowledge of his three former players, Jordan Willis, Lee Burge and Marc McNulty, will be helpful when his side lock horns with Phil Parkinson's Sunderland outfit in League One this weekend.



All three players represented the Sky Blues at some stage of their career, with Willis and Burge coming through from the club's academy, while McNulty joined from Sheffield United and left after just one season to join Reading.













27-year-old McNulty is now on loan at Sunderland from the Royals, while the other two players are permanently on the books at the Stadium of Light.



Robins, who has been at the helm of Coventry since 2017 and worked with all three, insists that his knowledge of the trio will be helpful, but Sunderland are about much more than just his former charges.





“They’ve got a really good side, there’s a lot of other players in that, a lot of other components to it and they’re a good team", the Coventry manager told his club's official site.







“It helps in the knowledge that you’ve worked with the players before so you do know them but ultimately you pay attention to their strengths and you also pay attention to weaknesses and potential weaknesses and you’ve got to try and exploit that and they’ll be doing exactly the same."



Robins has urged Coventry to focus on themselves and what they can do well, while being cautious in the fact they are visiting a side in Sunderland with big expectations.





He explained: “We have to be mindful of where we are, concentrate on us and what I mean by concentrating on us is you try and work on things where you perhaps feel a bit of weakness and keep doing the things that you think are good and hopefully you improve over time and this weekends no different.



“We’ve got to go up there and know we’re going to a club that feel they should be in a higher division."



Coventry sit four points better off than Sunderland in League One and know beating the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light would be a blow to their promotion rivals, especially early on in Parkinson's reign.

