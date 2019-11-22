I’ve Changed My Training – Liverpool Loan Star On Making Tweaks

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has revealed that he has made changes to his training routine while on loan at Hertha Berlin and opened up on how the Reds keep in regular contact with him.



Grujic, who joined Premier League side Liverpool in January 2016 as Jurgen Klopp's first signing, extended his loan deal with Hertha Berlin this summer after having impressed during his initial one-year contract last term.













With his eyes on getting maximum experience under his belt and improving as a player in Germany, the 23-year-old believes he still has a lot to learn but feels age is on his side.



Grujic has revealed that he has made tweaks to his training programme, while admitting that he used to focus just on his legs previously.





"I'm still a young player at 23, there are some ups and downs and I still have a lot to learn", Grujic told German daily the Berliner Morgenpost.







"But I've also changed my training a bit, sometimes I used to do too much for my legs in the gym and was not fresh enough in the games."



Asked if he has regular contact with Liverpool boss Klopp, Grujic revealed that it is the Reds' loan manager who provides him with consistent feedback.





"Not often [I hear from Klopp]. Liverpool play many games and have loaned many players."



"But there is someone responsible who looks after the loanees, keeps in touch and gives feedback. We telephone after every game."



Grujic has started all of Hertha Berlin's games this season, except for their last league match against RB Leipzig.

