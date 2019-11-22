I’ve Got To Play Better – Liverpool Loan Star Not Thinking About Anfield Place Now

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic has revealed that he is not thinking about his dream of playing for the Reds at the moment and instead is focused on helping Hertha Berlin climb up the Bundesliga table.



The Serbia international joined German Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan ahead of last season and went on to extend the contract for another year after impressing last term.













Arriving as Jurgen Klopp's first Liverpool signing in January 2016, Grujic has made only 11 senior team appearances for the Reds, but aspires to be a regular member of the side soon.



The 23-year-old midfielder feels the need to display better performances on loan at Hertha Berlin in order to get into Klopp's team.





However, while he hopes to play games for Liverpool, Grujic has made it clear that his focus currently lies on helping Hertha Berlin earn positive results.







"Everyone would like to play for such a team, but for that I have to show better performances", Grujic told German daily the Berliner Morgenpost when asked about turning out for Liverpool.



"But I am not thinking much about Liverpool and instead how we can go upwards with Hertha from our current situation."





Hertha Berlin are currently only two points above the relegation zone, despite sitting 12th, and Grujic is hopeful that the side can show their quality and avoid a relegation scrap.



"Not yet [I have] never with Liverpool or [Red Star] Belgrade [been in a relegation scrap]", Grujic said.



"That would mean more pressure and I hope it does not come to that.



"We have too much quality in the team, but we also have to show it on the pitch."



Grujic has scored two goals and provided one assist his 12 appearances across all competitions for Hertha Berlin this season.

