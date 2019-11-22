I’ve More Chance Of Playing Than You – Former Celtic Star’s Message To Out-of-favour Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie has joked that he has more chance of playing for the Hoops than out-of-favour winger Scott Sinclair, despite Mohamed Elyounoussi being ruled out for seven to ten days.



Sinclair, who joined the Scottish champions from Aston Villa in 2016, has fallen out of favour at Celtic Park since the return of Neil Lennon.













While he has been restricted to just six appearances for Celtic this season, the winger recently stated his case, posting a photograph on social media and claiming to be ready.



However, McAvennie does not think Sinclair will return to the team and joked that he has more chance of playing for the Hoops than 30-year-old.





Elyounoussi has been struck down by injury and will miss at least a week of action, but McAvennie believes Lennon would prefer the likes of Jonny Hayes over Sinclair.







Asked about Elyounoussi on Open Goal, McAvennie said: "He's flying at the moment, but I think they've got some tremendous, wonderful players at Celtic [who can fill in for Elyounoussi when he is out injured]."



Told about Sinclair's social media post, McAvennie responded: "He can train all he wants son, I've got more chance of playing than you have [laughs]. Sorry Sincy!





"I just think they've got wonderful players in the midfield [who can replace him] so it depends who's ready.



"The boy Hayes has not let Lenny down and has been his go-to man."



Sinclair, who has scored two goals for Celtic this season, was not included in the side's matchday squads for their last two league games against St. Mirren and Motherwell.

