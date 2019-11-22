Know He’s Having Trouble – Arsenal Legend Backs Unai Emery

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Robert Pires has backed Gunners manager Unai Emery amid heavy criticism of the Spaniard and is hopeful that he can turn things around.



Premier League giants Arsenal currently sit sixth in the league, having won four, drawn five and lost three of their 12 games so far this season.













Having not won a game in their last five games across all competitions, Emery has found himself under pressure, with a chunk of Arsenal fans calling for his sacking.



However, ex-Gunners star Pires has backed the 48-year-old, along with the team, and hailed him as a good person and manager, before expressing his desire for the boss to turn things around.





Pires pointed out that being a manager in the English top flight is difficult, with the pressure and intensity being hard to handle, and urged the fans to appreciate Emery's efforts at the London-based side.







“This team has such quality. The squad can improve this situation", Pires told The Athletic.



"The most important thing now is that Unai Emery needs to talk to the group to try to find a solution together. I hope they can, for the players, for the club, for the manager.





“I know he is having trouble. Unai is a good guy. He is a nice person. He is a good manager. He is under pressure unfortunately.



"Fans can’t always appreciate the details of the situation but to be a manager is very difficult, especially when you work in the Premier League.



"You can be a manager in Spain, France or Italy but when you come to England the intensity is totally different.



"It is about the fight, the spirit. The intensity is extremely difficult.”



Arsenal will be looking for their first Premier League win in five games when they host Southampton on Saturday.

