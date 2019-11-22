XRegister
26 October 2019

22/11/2019 - 15:56 GMT

La Liga Coach’s Camp Were Curious About Everton Project When Contacted In 2017

 




Diego Simeone's camp were curious about the job at Everton when the Atletico Madrid boss was sounded out, it has been claimed.

The Toffees have had four managerial changes since David Moyes left the club to take charge as Manchester United's boss in 2013, with David Unsworth stepping in as caretaker manager twice as well.  


 



While Moyes's successor Roberto Martinez remained at the club for three seasons, Ronald Koeman, who followed the Spaniard, could not complete two campaigns as the boss.

The Dutchman led Everton to Europa League qualification in his first season at the club, but was sacked in his second, after the side slumped into the relegation zone in October 2017.
 


With Unsworth named caretaker manager, the Toffees began their search for a new boss to replace Koeman at the helm and identified Atletico Madrid's Simeone as a candidate.



The Merseyside-based club got in touch with the Argentine's representatives and they were curious about the project at Everton, according to The Athletic.

However, nothing came of it, leading Everton to appoint experienced tactician Sam Allardyce as their manager.
 


Simeone has continued as Atletico Madrid coach, but there may be a vacancy at Everton again soon with incumbent Marco Silva under pressure. 
 