Let’s Put It Like This – Luton Boss Comments On Key Man’s Fitness For Leeds United Clash

Luton Town boss Graeme Jones is giving little away over whether Izzy Brown will face his former club Leeds United on Saturday and insists the midfielder will need to be assessed.



The Championship returns this weekend after the international break and Luton will be aiming to provide a big shock by beating promotion contenders Leeds on home turf.













Giving an update on his squad, the Luton manager said that Chelsea loanee Brown, who missed the match against Reading on 9th November, a game that Jones' men lost 3-0, will be assessed before a final decision is made on his availability for the meeting with Leeds.



“We’ll have to assess him again in the morning", Jones was quoted as saying by Luton Today, when asked about Brown.





“It’s been progressive, let’s put it like this."







Luton will play as many as three matches between this Saturday and next weekend, and Jones insists that he is not in favour of taking any unnecessary risks with his in-form player.



"Obviously in a three game week, you don’t want to take any unnecessary risks, because we want him available, so we’ll assess it again in the morning.”





Brown has played in 12 of his side's 16 league games, setting up five goals for his team-mates, and showing form he could not produce at Leeds last season.

