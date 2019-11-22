We Must Get To This Points Per Game Ratio – Sunderland Boss Phil Parkinson

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has told the Black Cats they must focus on themselves and on reaching a two-point per game ratio, as they chase promotion from League One.



Parkinson saw his side's interest in the FA Cup ended earlier this week when Sunderland went down to defeat away at Gillingham.













Sunderland's disappointment in the FA Cup came after an exit from the group stages of the EFL Trophy, meaning the League One giants are now out of every cup competition with six months still left in the season.



Promotion from League One has been Sunderland's priority since the start of the campaign however and Parkinson is keen for his men to start to pick up more points.





Parkinson also asked his players to aim for a two-point per game ratio, without focusing too much on what other teams are doing.







"We can’t do anything about what other teams are doing. We must get to the two points per game ratio. That must start this weekend", Parkinson said at a press conference.



"Our focus is on the league. Every bit of energy will be going into the league.





"It’s been disjointed, but we’re looking forward to getting our teeth into the league now."



The Black Cats welcome third placed Coventry City to the Stadium of Light this weekend.

