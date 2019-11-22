We’ve Used International Break – Luton Boss Feels Ready For Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Luton Town boss Graeme Jones has revealed that he has made the most of the international break in preparation for Leeds United's visit to Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon.



The Hatters head into the meeting with Marcelo Bielsa's men on the back of four consecutive losses, suffering a 3-0 defeat against Reading before November's international break kicked in.













While most teams hate going into the international break with a loss to their name, Jones feels the pause came at just the right time for Luton and revealed he has been working hard on the training ground.



He is now hopeful of Luton reaping the rewards for their work when they play host to promotion chasing Leeds.





“I think it came at a good time (the international break) because we’ve really worked hard certainly in the physical area, the technical area and definitely tactically", Jones said at a press conference.







"The August one came at a bad time so we have used it, we’ve had a lot of sessions so I’m expecting to see some development."



Jones also believes that playing Leeds will make sure his team are fully motivated for the game as they try to take the Whites' scalp.





“I don’t think it will be difficult, you’ve got no greater stimulation than Leeds coming to Kenilworth Road tomorrow and we need to respond.



"Reading really is the only game you can throw at us, before that you can’t really throw a lot at us this season.”



Leeds will start as strong favourites to take all three points against a struggling Luton outfit, despite Jones' work over the international break.

