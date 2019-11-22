XRegister
26 October 2019

22/11/2019 - 20:16 GMT

Your Pitch Suits Us, Coventry City Star Warns Sunderland

 




Coventry City star Jordan Shipley has issued a warning to Sunderland ahead of this weekend's League One clash, with the 22-year-old sure the Stadium of Light pitch will suit his side.

It was a close call the last time the Sky Blues visited Sunderland in April, with the match ending in a 5-4 win for Shipley's outfit.  


 



The midfielder, who contributed with the fourth goal for his team before Conor Chaplin sealed all three points, insists that the pitch at Sunderland's home suits his side's playing style.

Shipley is also hopeful of seeing a large number of away fans making the trip and in the process help in building a great atmosphere in the League One fixture.
 


“We’re looking forward to it, it was a good day out last year and hopefully we can go there this season, put in the same performance and get the result as well", the 22-year-old told his club's official site.



“It was a bit too close for our liking last season but to win that game 5-4 was something special.

“It’s a nice stadium and a nice pitch. It suits us, the way that we want to play, it’s going to be a great atmosphere as well.
 


“All the boys know that the fans travel in their numbers away from home and it’s always sold out. We’re all looking forward to it."

The Sunderland game will give the youngster the chance to notch up his 100th appearance for Coventry, and Shipley is looking forward to reaching that milestone against the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light.

“It would be a great achievement for myself, it’s another milestone in my career so I’m extremely happy.

“It’s come by pretty quickly, but I know my ability and believe in what I do so it’s good to have reached 100 appearances."

At present four points separate the two sides, with Mark Robins' Coventry only four points off the automatic promotion places.
 