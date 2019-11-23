XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

23/11/2019 - 14:01 GMT

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Starts – Liverpool Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

 




Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace outfit at Selhurst Park this afternoon.  

The Reds scored a huge win over Manchester City before November's international break kicked in and will be keen to make sure their good work does not go to waste with a slip-up in London today. 
 

 



Jurgen Klopp remains without centre-back Joel Matip, who has a knee issue and misses out on the trip to the capital.

Alisson lines up between the sticks for Liverpool, while at full-back the Reds have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.
 


Klopp picks Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren as his centre-back pairing at Selhurst Park, while in midfield he selects a three of Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino carry the attacking threat.



If the Liverpool manager needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options include Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita.
 


Liverpool Team vs Crystal Palace

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Salah, Gomez, Lallana, Origi
 