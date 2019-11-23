Daniel Levy Will Have Assured Jose Mourinho About This – Former Real Madrid President

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon is certain that Jose Mourinho has received assurances over a future transfer spend from Tottenham Hotspur supremo Daniel Levy before he took up the Spurs job.



Mourinho was the shock replacement for Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham earlier this week when Levy chose to make a managerial change.













The Portuguese had been out of work since he left Manchester United last year amidst rumours of much rancour behind the scenes at Old Trafford.



Mourinho was unhappy with the club's lack of backing in the transfer market, as he looked to revamp the Red Devils.





Calderon believes Mourinho is out to prove many of his naysayers wrong and is confident that he knows what he is getting into at Tottenham.







The former Real Madrid supremo believes it would make no sense for him to join Tottenham if he had not had assurances directly from Levy about the kind of money he will have to spend.



“Now that Jose is in London again and closer to his family this move works for both parties”, Calderon told The Athletic.





“For Jose, this is the best opportunity for him to prove people wrong because a lot of people only think about the bad things at Manchester United.



“Before Mourinho accepts a managerial job at any club he will try to understand the expectations of the club.



"Levy would have told him what he’s willing to spend and where he sees the club going in the future.



“I don’t think Mourinho would have joined them if that wasn’t how Levy pitched it to him.”



The Spaniard also feels despite Mourinho’s last two failures in England, he could turn out to be a solid appointment for Tottenham.



“Jose’s recent experiences at Chelsea and Manchester United didn’t end particularly well.



“But I think Mourinho is a good solution for Tottenham right now. For some reason, the board weren’t happy with Pochettino and when you’re in a situation like that you need change.



“You cannot change 25 players but you can easily change the coach.”



Mourinho leads his new team into battle this afternoon when Tottenham lock horns with West Ham United.

