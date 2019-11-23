Didn’t Want To Scare My Boys – Luton Boss Admits Holding Back Videos of Marcelo Bielsa Sides

Follow @insidefutbol





Luton Town manager Graeme Jones has revealed he omitted showing his players some video footage of Marcelo Bielsa sides for fear of scaring them ahead of the meeting with Leeds United.



Jones saw his Luton side put up a good fight on home turf in the Championship fixture against the Whites, but come up short as Bielsa's men edged a 2-1 win and took all three points back to Yorkshire.













The Luton boss is full of admiration for what Bielsa has done throughout his managerial career and admits he watched the Argentine's Athletic Bilbao and Marseille sides.



Jones also revealed that in his preparation for Leeds' visit he omitted showing certain videos to his Luton players as he did not want them to go into the game afraid.





The Luton manager told his post-match press conference: "Marcelo’s a guy I respect. [I] saw his Marseille and Bilbao teams.







"Played his league teams and I can see what they do to people.



"I didn’t show the boys some videos because it is scary how much they cut through some teams", he added.





Leeds have moved up to second in the Championship following their win against Jones' Luton outfit, but still trail league leaders West Brom by two points.



Jones' Luton meanwhile are outside the relegation zone on goal difference and have now suffered defeat in each of their last five Championship matches.

