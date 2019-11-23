Eric Dier Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Ham Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have announced their team and substitutes to go up against West Ham United at the London Stadium to kick off the Jose Mourinho era.



Spurs sacked Mauricio Pochettino earlier this week following a sustained spell of poor domestic form and quickly turned to Mourinho as his replacement.













The Portuguese has penned a contract running until the summer of 2023 and will be keen to make sure he gets off to a winning start as Tottenham boss today.



Mourinho has Paulo Gazzaniga in goal, with Hugo Lloris still out injured, while at full-back he plumps for Serge Aurier and Ben Davies.





In central defence, Mourinho goes with Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez as the pairing, while Eric Dier and Harry Winks slot into midfield. Dele Alli, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.







If Mourinho wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Giovani Lo Celso and Moussa Sissoko.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Ham United



Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Winks, Alli, Lucas, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Austin, Rose, Foyth, Walker-Peters, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lo Celso

