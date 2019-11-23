XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



23/11/2019 - 11:31 GMT

Eric Dier Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Ham Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their team and substitutes to go up against West Ham United at the London Stadium to kick off the Jose Mourinho era.

Spurs sacked Mauricio Pochettino earlier this week following a sustained spell of poor domestic form and quickly turned to Mourinho as his replacement. 
 

 



The Portuguese has penned a contract running until the summer of 2023 and will be keen to make sure he gets off to a winning start as Tottenham boss today.

Mourinho has Paulo Gazzaniga in goal, with Hugo Lloris still out injured, while at full-back he plumps for Serge Aurier and Ben Davies.
 


In central defence, Mourinho goes with Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez as the pairing, while Eric Dier and Harry Winks slot into midfield. Dele Alli, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.



If Mourinho wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Giovani Lo Celso and Moussa Sissoko.
 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Ham United

Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Winks, Alli, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Austin, Rose, Foyth, Walker-Peters, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lo Celso
 