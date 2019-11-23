Everton Fan Tells Bill Kenwright At Goodison Park That Marco Silva Must Go

Follow @insidefutbol





Pressure is growing on Everton manager Marco Silva after the Toffees were beaten at Goodison Park by Norwich City, with one fan taking chairman Bill Kenwright to task over the Portuguese.



Everton were expected to take all three points from the visit of the Canaries, who arrived on Merseyside sitting rock bottom of the Premier League table.













But Norwich soon showed they were targeting a shock win and Oriel Hernandez tested Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford before half time.



The Canaries then took the lead nine minutes into the second half when Todd Cantwell scored, something which spurred Everton into a spell of dominance.



“He’s gotta go Bill” shouts one fan to Everton chairman Bill Kenwright pic.twitter.com/8xore6a9kD — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) November 23, 2019



The Toffees struggled to pose a big threat though and came close through Cenk Tosun, whose effort was saved by Tim Krul.







Norwich then sealed the deal in injury time when Dennis Srbeny, on off the bench, killed off any Everton comeback hopes and gave the visitors their first three points since September.



Pressure has continued to grow on Silva and an Everton fan was caught on video demanding that chairman Kenwright sack the Portuguese.





The fan was visibly upset by the home defeat and implored Kenwright to pull the trigger on the former Watford and Hull City manager.



Everton, who started the season with high expectations, have taken only 14 points from their opening 13 Premier League fixtures this season.

