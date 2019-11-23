He Still Could Go – Tottenham Legend Sceptical Jose Mourinho Can Keep Spurs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Darren Anderton is not sure the appointment of Jose Mourinho as manager will be enough to prevent Christian Eriksen leaving.



Eriksen is now into the last year of his contract in north London and will be free to sign a pre-contract with a non-English club at the start of 2020.













The Dane has been linked with a number of clubs and while his performances for Spurs have met with some criticism this season amid suggestions he has already mentally checked out, he remains a key man at the club.



Mourinho's appointment as manager has led some to believe that Eriksen might decide to stay and sign a new contract.





Anderton however is of the view that if a big club come in for Eriksen then he is still likely to go.







"Tough to stay [if Mourinho can convince Eriksen to stay]", Anderton told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



"I think Eriksen is still destined to leave Tottenham if a big European club were to look for him soon."





Anderton, who was on the books at Tottenham from 1992 until 2004, also believes that Spurs were wrong to sack Mauricio Pochettino as manager.



"No, absolutely [it was not a decision postponed from the summer, it was] simply the wrong decision."



All eyes will be on how heavily Mourinho chooses to use Eriksen over the coming weeks given the midfielder could effectively seal his departure from Tottenham in January.

