XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



23/11/2019 - 14:23 GMT

He’s Got Lots of Assists – Leeds United Hitman Wary of Luton Star

 




Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is excited to see former team-mate Izzy Brown when the Whites face Luton Town this afternoon, but is hopeful that the Chelsea loan star is not in form.

Championship newcomers Luton are set to host third-placed Leeds at Kenilworth Road at 3pm and will be hopeful of ending their four-game losing streak.  


 



The game will see Hatters star Brown meet some of his old team-mates, having spent last season on loan at Leeds.

While the 22-year-old had a disappointing spell at Elland Road, he has managed to find form with Luton, and Whites striker Bamford is delighted for his former team-mate.
 


Bamford is excited to see Brown today, but is hopeful that the Chelsea loanee does not fire on all cylinders in the game.



"I know Izzy has been doing well since he didn't start in the team in the first handful of games but since he's got in the team he's been really good", Bamford said on LUTV.

"I know he's got a lot of assists and I think he's scored a few goals.
 


"But it will be nice to see him and hopefully he has an off day."

Brown has provided six assists from his 15 appearances across all competitions for Graeme Jones' Luton this season.   
 