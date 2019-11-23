He’s Got Lots of Assists – Leeds United Hitman Wary of Luton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is excited to see former team-mate Izzy Brown when the Whites face Luton Town this afternoon, but is hopeful that the Chelsea loan star is not in form.



Championship newcomers Luton are set to host third-placed Leeds at Kenilworth Road at 3pm and will be hopeful of ending their four-game losing streak.













The game will see Hatters star Brown meet some of his old team-mates, having spent last season on loan at Leeds.



While the 22-year-old had a disappointing spell at Elland Road, he has managed to find form with Luton, and Whites striker Bamford is delighted for his former team-mate.





Bamford is excited to see Brown today, but is hopeful that the Chelsea loanee does not fire on all cylinders in the game.







"I know Izzy has been doing well since he didn't start in the team in the first handful of games but since he's got in the team he's been really good", Bamford said on LUTV.



"I know he's got a lot of assists and I think he's scored a few goals.





"But it will be nice to see him and hopefully he has an off day."



Brown has provided six assists from his 15 appearances across all competitions for Graeme Jones' Luton this season.

