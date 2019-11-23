He’s Top, Top – Rangers Legend With No Concerns Over Potential Rotation At Hamilton

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Barry Ferguson is confident that Gers hitman Jermain Defoe can step in for Alfredo Morelos against Hamilton Academical, with the Colombian returning late from international duty.



Steven Gerrard's Light Blues are set to be hosted by Hamilton at the SuperSeal Stadium in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.













While the game against the Accies is on the horizon, Rangers could well be without Morelos, who returned from international duty on only on Saturday.



However, ex-Gers star Ferguson is confident that veteran English centre-forward Defoe can step in for his Colombian team-mate on Sunday.





The 41-year-old explained that having two top strikers in their ranks is one of Rangers' key strengths and he is also positive that the side will get the win against Hamilton.







"Listen, if Morelos is coming back late, you have got a top, top striker on the sidelines in Jermain Defoe", Ferguson told PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"So that's the good thing that Rangers have got, just knowing that they have got two top centre-forwards.





"If one is maybe carrying an injury or off form, you've got another one to come in.



"So I don't think it'll [Morelos being unavailable] make a difference against Hamilton.



"I think Rangers will go there, Hamilton will try and make it difficult, but I think Rangers have got too much quality.



"They are in a good place at this moment in time and they'll get the win."



Morelos and Defoe have scored 35 goals between them for Rangers this season, powering the club's push to take the Scottish Premiership title off Celtic.

