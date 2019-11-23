If You Look – Leeds United Star Warns Table Paints False Luton Town Picture

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford believes the Whites' weekend opponents Luton Town have a point to prove in the Championship and does not think the Hatters have picked up the points their performances deserve.



Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds will lock horns with Championship newcomers Luton Town at Kenilworth Road this afternoon as both teams return to action following the international break.













While the Whites come into the game on the back of two consecutive wins, the Hatters have lost all of their last four league matches and are placed 21st in the table.



However, despite Luton winning just four of their games and finding themselves in a relegation scrap, Leeds man Bamford believes they have played win in many of their matches so far.





The former Chelsea striker refuses to underestimate Jones' side, who he feels have come into the season with the aim of proving that they belong in the Championship.







"I think, if you look at them they are new up this year, they have obviously got a point to prove, to show that they belong in the division", Bamford said on LUTV.



"And they have had some mixed results, but I think if you look at them they have actually played quite well in lot of the games."





Bamford has scored five goals and provided two assists for Leeds so far this season and will be hopeful of adding more to the tally this afternoon.

