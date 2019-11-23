In Same League For Reason – Hamilton Star Not Afraid of Celtic and Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Hamilton Academical striker Steve Davies has refused to run up the white flag ahead of meeting with Rangers and Celtic, insisting his team are in the same division as the pair for a reason.



The Lanarkshire-based club will host Steven Gerrard's Rangers at the SuperSeal Stadium in the Scottish Premiership when they return to action following the international break on Sunday.













Following the clash with the Gers, Hamilton Academical face an away trip to Livingston before being hosted by Scottish champions Celtic.



However, Accies striker Davies is not fazed about facing the Scottish giants in the span of a short period of time, and indicated Hamilton can compete with Rangers and Celtic.





The 31-year-old explained that Hamilton are in the same league as the Gers and the Hoops for a reason and insisted that their away trip to Livingston will be tougher than their home game against Rangers on Sunday.







"I don't think there is any footballer in the world that would want to go into a game not looking to win", Davies said on the Talking Accies podcast.



"Listen, with both those big teams coming up, we know it's going to be tough, but I remember doing an interview before the last Rangers game and people thinking that we are inferior to these teams.





"We're not. We are in the same league as them and we are in the same league for a reason.



"So listen, we are under no illusions. Both games, in fact, all three games are going to be tough.



"Just because we have got Rangers at home and Livingston away – I think we will probably find that the Livingston away game will probably tougher than it will be against Rangers on Sunday."



Hamilton, who currently sit 10th in the league, received a 5-0 thumping at the hands of Rangers at Ibrox last month.

