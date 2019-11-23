XRegister
23/11/2019 - 16:31 GMT

Joao Cancelo Plays – Manchester City Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Manchester City have named their starting line-up and substitutes to host Frank Lampard's Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium this evening.  

Pep Guardiola saw his side lose at Liverpool before the international break to slip nine points behind Jurgen Klopp's Reds and will know three points are badly needed today.
 

 



Manchester City currently sit in their lowest league position in 14 months, but will be encouraged by the fact that when they last played Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium then surged to a 6-0 win.

Guardiola must make do without Bernardo Silva, who is suspended.
 


Ederson slots in between the sticks for Manchester City, while at the back Guardiola picks Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, John Stones and Benjamin Mendy. Rodrigo is in midfield, while David Silva also plays. Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling support Sergio Aguero.



The former Barcelona coach can make changes if he needs to by looking towards his bench, where options include Phil Foden and Angelino.
 


 

Manchester City Team vs Chelsea

Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy, Rodrigo, Silva (c), Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling, Aguero

Substitutes: Bravo, Walker, Gundogan, Jesus, Angelino, Otamendi, Foden
 