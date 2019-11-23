Jose Mourinho Fed Up of Waiting For Real Madrid Job – Former Los Blancos President

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon believes Jose Mourinho became tired of waiting for Los Blancos to come calling, and as a result accepted the Tottenham Hotspur job.



Mourinho took up the role of Tottenham manager earlier this week after the north London club sacked Mauricio Pochettino following a poor start to the season.













The Portuguese had been linked with Real Madrid job at various points since he left Manchester United last year and there were rumours that he could succeed Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu.



Calderon feels Mourinho coveted the Real Madrid job and believes he would have returned to the club had they shown Zidane the door.





And Calderon thinks the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss got fed up of waiting for Real Madrid.







He also warned Tottenham that Mourinho could become very difficult to work with if things do not go the way he wants them to.



“If Zidane hadn’t succeeded I think Mourinho would’ve been re-appointed as manager of Madrid”, Calderon told The Athletic.





“But maybe he was fed up of waiting for that chance and finally decided to return to management with Tottenham.



“A coach like Mourinho cannot go to just any club.



"His CV means he’s worthy of managing a big club where he has the opportunity of winning titles or at least mounting a strong challenge to fight for them.



“It was a wise decision for Jose to wait until the right opportunity came.



“I suppose he will do things the right way at Tottenham but it depends on the situation because Daniel Levy is very controversial.



“When things are going well he’s a nice person, but when things change he can be very difficult to work with.”



Tottenham are currently lying in 14th in the league table and Mourinho has already insisted that is not where the team belong.

