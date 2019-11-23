XRegister
26 October 2019

23/11/2019 - 13:47 GMT

Leigh Griffiths On Bench – Celtic Team vs Livingston Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Livingston
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Livingston in a Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon. 

The Bhoys sit top of the table on goal difference and know taking all three points from this afternoon's clash would put them three points clear of Rangers, who are in action on Sunday against Hamilton. 
 

 



Neil Lennon will want no mistake making against Livingston and will also be wary that his side suffered a shock defeat against the same opponents the last time the two met this season.


Lennon opts for Fraser Forster in goal, while at full-back he puts his trust in Jeremie Frimping and Jonny Hayes.
 


In central defence Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer are the central pairing, while Scott Brown will look to control midfield with Callum McGregor. Also selected are Ryan Christie, Tom Rogic and James Forrest, while Odsonne Edouard is up top.



If Lennon needs to make changes he has options on his bench, including Leigh Griffiths and Nir Bitton.
 


Celtic Team vs Livingston

Forster, Frimpong, Jullien, Ajer, Hayes, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Forrest, Rogic, Edouard

Substitutes: Gordon, Taylor, Bitton, Bauer, Morgan, Ntcham, Griffiths
 