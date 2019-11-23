Liam Cooper On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Luton Town Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Luton Town vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Graeme Jones' struggling Luton Town side in the Championship this afternoon.



The Yorkshire giants went into November's international break on the back of a comfortable win over Blackburn Rovers and will be looking to pick up where they left off when they face the Hatters.













They will start as firm favourites to take all three points from a Luton side that have lost their last four league games and are staring at a relegation battle.





Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa selects Kiko Casilla in goal, while at the back he puts his trust in Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas as full-backs, with Ben White and Gaetano Berardi centre-backs.





Further up the pitch, Kalvin Phillips will look to protect the backline, while also selected are Mateusz Klich, Tyler Roberts, Pablo Hernandez and Jack Harrison. Patrick Bamford is the lone striker.







Bielsa has options on the bench to shake things up if needed, including Liam Cooper and Ezgjan Alioski.





Leeds United Team vs Luton Town



Casilla, Ayling, White, Berardi, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Hernandez, Harrison, Roberts, Bamford



Substitutes: Meslier, Douglas, Cooper, Alioski, Costa, Gotts, Clarke

